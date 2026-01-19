Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Monday Forecast: Lake effect snow north of Buffalo this morning

Snow and blowing snow for the next few days
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, January 19
Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday afternoon for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Cold Weather Advisory 10pm today through 1pm for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills near 20 degrees below zero.

Lake effect snow band north of Buffalo this morning. 3 to 7" of snow will accumulate in band early this morning. The band shifts toward Buffalo later this morning. Expect 3 to 7" of snow in Metro Buffalo before the band shifts into the Southtowns later this afternoon. Tonight and Tuesday the band will be south of Buffalo with 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulating in the Southtowns. The band shifts north again Tuesday night.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow north, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow south, 7.
AFTERNOON: Snow south, low teens.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 15.

