Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Monday Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon

Flood Watch for parts of WNY
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, June 9
Posted
and last updated

Flood Watch from 2pm today through 2am Tuesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and storms to the area today. The best threat for severe weather will be this afternoon. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

1 to 2" of rain possible over the Southern Tier which could lead to flash flooding.

MONDAY
MORNING: Clouds increase, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-storms, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App