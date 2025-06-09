Aaron's Monday Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon

Flood Watch from 2pm today through 2am Tuesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and storms to the area today. The best threat for severe weather will be this afternoon. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

1 to 2" of rain possible over the Southern Tier which could lead to flash flooding.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-storms, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

