Aaron's Monday Forecast: Hazy sunshine for your Monday with highs in the mid 80s

Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. for all of Western New York.

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. It will be warm and dry this week.

The only chance for rain will be north of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

