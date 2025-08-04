Aaron's Monday Forecast: Hazy sunshine for your Monday with highs in the mid 80s

Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. for all of Western New York.
Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. It will be warm and dry this week.
The only chance for rain will be north of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.