Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Monday Forecast: Hazy sunshine for your Monday with highs in the mid 80s

Air Quality Alert for all of WNY today
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, August 4
Posted
and last updated

Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. for all of Western New York.

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. It will be warm and dry this week.

The only chance for rain will be north of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App