Aaron's Monday Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid for your Monday with highs near 90

Heat Advisory for all of Western New York until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and hot temperatures to Western New York today. Highs away from Lake Erie will be near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. It will be hot and humid today and tomorrow.

An isolated shower or thundershower is possible late on Tuesday. There will be a better chance for showers and thundershowers on Wednesday. It will will stay muggy through the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

