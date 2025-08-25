Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Monday Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers and thundershowers

Temperatures will be below normal all week
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, August 25
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will feel like fall today with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with sctd. showers and thundershowers across the area. Showers and thundershowers will develop across the area again on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday with highs near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

