Aaron's Monday Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will feel like fall today with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with sctd. showers and thundershowers across the area. Showers and thundershowers will develop across the area again on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday with highs near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

