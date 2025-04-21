Aaron's Monday Forecast: Sctd. showers and thundershowers for Dyngus Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy Dyngus Day!

Wind Advisory for Chautauqua County until 2pm today.

Showers and thundershowers will develop today with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be strong with winds gusting near 50 miles per hour in Chautauqua County. Showers will taper off early this evening and skies will begin to clear out.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon but it will be cooler. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Wednesday with highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Thundershowers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

