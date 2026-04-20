Aaron's Monday Forecast: Another chilly day with a few flurries this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chilly day with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon. A few flurries across the area this morning with drier air arriving this afternoon. Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows near 30. Milder on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. High temperatures back in the 60s on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

