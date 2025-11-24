Aaron's Monday Forecast: A quiet start to the week before the snow returns

Winter Storm WATCH from 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Quiet start to the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures today. Rain will return to the area on Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop and lake effect snow will develop behind the frontal passage. Southwesterly winds Thursday morning will bring the lake effect band near Buffalo early Thursday morning before the band shifts southward. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour causing blowing and drifting snow and making for difficult travel on Thanksgiving across the Southern Tier.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Windy with snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy with snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

