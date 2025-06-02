Aaron's Monday Forecast: Sunny and milder for your Monday afternoon

High pressure will settle near the area bringing sunny skies and milder temperatures to the region this afternoon.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada will bring hazy sunshine to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be much warmer with highs in the 80s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

