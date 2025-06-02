Watch Now
Aaron's Monday Forecast: Sunny and milder for your Monday afternoon

Sunny and warmer today with highs near 70. Temperatures will be near 80 on Tuesday.
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, June 2
High pressure will settle near the area bringing sunny skies and milder temperatures to the region this afternoon.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada will bring hazy sunshine to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be much warmer with highs in the 80s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

