Aaron's Monday Forecast: A fantastic start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enjoy the weather today!

High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to Western New York today. Highs this afternoon will be near 80 degrees, but it will be cooler near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Clouds increase overnight with rain showers arriving toward tomorrow morning. Rain showers will be in the forecast all week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.