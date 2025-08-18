Aaron's Monday Forecast: A beautiful start to the week with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to your Monday.
Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
A weak disturbance will move through the area on Tuesday with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Showers will linger through early Wednesday.
Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.