Aaron's Monday Forecast: A beautiful start to the week with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to your Monday.

Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Tuesday with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Showers will linger through early Wednesday.

Dry conditions return Thursday through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

