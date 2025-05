Aaron's Memorial Day Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sunny and pleasant Memorial Day forecast.

Patchy fog across parts of the area early this morning. High pressure will bring sunny skies to Western New York today.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers south, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.