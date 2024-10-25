We may have record warmth for this year's Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year's Halloween could be a record-breaker!

A warm front will usher in a very mild air mass into Western New York beginning on Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be near 70 degrees.

The forecast high for Halloween is 73!

73 would tie the record high set in 1971.

Normal high temperature on October 31 is 54 and the normal low is 39.

Since 1944 we have had 6 days in the 70s for trick-or-treaters, and it looks like this year we will make it 7!

Last year we had 0.4" of snow to walk through. This year you will not need the big jacket over your costume.