Aaron's Insight: Clear skies for viewing the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS tonight through this weekend in WNY

WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — The comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is still visible with the naked eye, but you're running out of time to see it here in Western New York.

You'll want to look to the west after sunset.

The sun will set Friday at 6:27 p.m. Good news the moon will not rise until 6:58 p.m. The brightness of the moon can limit your viewing at times.

The comet was approximately 45 million miles from Earth on Monday and today it will be 52 million miles away.

The comet will continue to get further away from the Earth so your chance to see it will only last another week or two.

You will be able to see it with the naked eye, but it will be easier to see through your iPhone or binoculars.

The comet, which is made of ice, gases, and frozen rocks, is moving at approximately 180,000 miles per hour.

Originally NASA thought the comet would return in 80,000 years, but now they are not certain it will survive.

This is a once in a lifetime event so hopefully you get the chance to see it.

The comet, with a tail that is 18 million miles long, will be best viewed close to 7 p.m.

If you locate Venus in the southwestern sky then you need to look to the right for the comet.

