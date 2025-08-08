Aaron's Friday Forecast: Warm and hazy today with highs in the mid 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More of the same for today with highs in the mid 80s.

The heat will build this weekend with highs near 90 both days. The high on Monday will be 93 degrees which will break the old record of 92 set in 1988.

The next rain chance is late Tuesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.

