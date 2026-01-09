Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Strong winds, mild temperatures, and rain today

High Wind Warning for most of WNY
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, January 9
High Wind Warning until 10pm for Chautauqau, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for winds gusting near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory until 10pm for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. Winds will be gusting near 50 miles per hour.

Rain showers this morning with temperatures in the 50s to start your day. Winds will increase with gusts near 60 miles per hour. The strongest winds will occur 3 to 7pm.

A dry start to your Saturday with rain returning in the afternoon. Rain changes to snow on Sunday with several inches of accumulation expected across the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain and strong winds, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Strong winds and falling temperatures.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 40.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

