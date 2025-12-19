Aaron's Friday Forecast: Strong winds, falling temperatures, and snow today

Wind Advisory for all of WNY until 1 a.m. Saturday. Winds will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 a.m. today through 1 a.m. Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Snow and blowing snow will slow down the evening commute.

Rain will mix with and change to snow this morning. Temperatures will drop into the 20s later today, and winds will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. Expect 1 to 3" of snow for Metro Buffalo, and 3 to 6" of snow for areas south of the city.

As temperatures drop below freezing the standing water will ice over. Expect icy conditions across the area later this morning and this afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

