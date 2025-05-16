Aaron's Friday Forecast: Showers and thundershowers to start your day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stormy start to your day.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:15 a.m. for Erie, Niagara, Western Orleans, Western Genesee, and NW Wyoming Counties.
Severe Thundetstorm Warning until 5:45 a.m. for Chautauqua, SW Erie, and Western Cattaraugus Counties.
Showers and storms will move through Western New York from 5 to 7 a.m. Partly sunny skies this afternoon.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers and thunderstorms, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers and t-showers, near 60
AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.