Aaron's Friday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog and drizzle to start our Friday. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. It will be warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon. The storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. It will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

