Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies across the area today with highs in the low 80s. Dry and warm for your Saturday with highs in the low 80s. The next system arrives on Sunday with scattered showers on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: T-showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

