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Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s

Dry and mild this weekend
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, October 23
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry weather to Western New York through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be above normal.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

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