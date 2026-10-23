Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry weather to Western New York through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be above normal.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.