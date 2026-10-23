Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry weather to Western New York through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be above normal.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

