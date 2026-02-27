Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Clouds will increase with rain showers arriving. Winds will increase with gusts near 40 miles per hour this evening. Saturday will start with temperatures in the low 40s, but temperatures will drop during the day. It will be cold on Sunday with highs in the 20s. A warm up is on the way for the end of next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

