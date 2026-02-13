Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 30

A general light snow arrives this evening
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, February 13
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 30. Winds will increase with gusts later today. A general light snow will arrive early this evening with a general 1" of accumulation.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

