Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 30. Winds will increase with gusts later today. A general light snow will arrive early this evening with a general 1" of accumulation.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

