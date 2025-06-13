Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers south

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers across the Southern Tier this afternoon.

A bit unsettled across the area this weekend. The showers will be mostly across the Southern Tier this weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

