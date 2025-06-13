Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers south

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers across the Southern Tier this afternoon.
A bit unsettled across the area this weekend. The showers will be mostly across the Southern Tier this weekend.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, near 70.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.