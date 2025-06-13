Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers south

Best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, June 13
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers across the Southern Tier this afternoon.

A bit unsettled across the area this weekend. The showers will be mostly across the Southern Tier this weekend.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

