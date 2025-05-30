Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70

Much cooler for the weekend
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, May 30
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little milder for your Friday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 70. It will be breezy with winds gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Showers and thundershowers likely overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s on Saturday with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Partly sunny and still cool on Sunday with highs near 60. It will be much warmer next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, ear 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

