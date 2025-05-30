Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little milder for your Friday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 70. It will be breezy with winds gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Showers and thundershowers likely overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s on Saturday with clearing skies in the afternoon.

Partly sunny and still cool on Sunday with highs near 60. It will be much warmer next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, ear 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

