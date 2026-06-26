Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the region this morning. The fog will clear out and we'll see partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. A weak system will clip the Southern Tier overnight with some showers well south of Buffalo. Temperatures warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. It will be hot and humid next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

