Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s

Isolated showers and thundershowers across the Southern Tier
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, July 11
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Locally dense fog to start your day across the Southern Tier.

Partly sunny, warm, and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and t-showers will develop this afternoon across the Southern Tier.

Hot and humid on Saturday with highs near 90. An isolated t-shower is possible, but it will be a mostly dry day.

Warm and muggy on Sunday with a better chance for showers and t-showers in the afternoon.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

