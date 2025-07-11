Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Locally dense fog to start your day across the Southern Tier.

Partly sunny, warm, and muggy this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and t-showers will develop this afternoon across the Southern Tier.

Hot and humid on Saturday with highs near 90. An isolated t-shower is possible, but it will be a mostly dry day.

Warm and muggy on Sunday with a better chance for showers and t-showers in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

