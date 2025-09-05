Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly sunny and windy with highs in the 70s

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. for Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. Winds will gust near 50 mph this afternoon.

A foggy start to your day across the Southern Tier. The fog will burn off after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny today with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will increase with gusts near 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds will be northeast of Lake Erie.

Another cold front moves through the area overnight. Cooler air returns for the weekend with a few showers tomorrow morning. An isolated lake effect rain shower is possible on Sunday.

Sunny and milder for next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

