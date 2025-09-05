Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly sunny and windy with highs in the 70s

Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, September 5
Posted
and last updated

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. for Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. Winds will gust near 50 mph this afternoon.

A foggy start to your day across the Southern Tier. The fog will burn off after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny today with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will increase with gusts near 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds will be northeast of Lake Erie.

Another cold front moves through the area overnight. Cooler air returns for the weekend with a few showers tomorrow morning. An isolated lake effect rain shower is possible on Sunday.

Sunny and milder for next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 50s
AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App