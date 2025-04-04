Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Enjoy the weather today as it's the nicest day on our 7-Day.

High pressure will bring partly sunny skies to the area today with highs in the low 50s. Rain returns this weekend. Steadier rain on Saturday with heavy showers south of Buffalo.

Chilly on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers back in the forecast on Tuesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

