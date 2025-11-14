Aaron's Friday Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.

A warm front will move through the area on Saturday bringing rain to the region tomorrow afternoon. The rain will change to snow on Sunday. Snow will accumulate south of Buffalo on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier snow, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 30s.

