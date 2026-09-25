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Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s

Dry weather today and Saturday
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, September 25
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and dry conditions to Western New York again today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

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