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Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees

Showers and thundershowers return Saturday afternoon
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, August 21
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 this afternoon. Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers developing Saturday afternoon. Cooler air arrives on Sunday with highs near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: S. Tier fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

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