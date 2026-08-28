Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s; near 80 on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

