Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon

Warmer temperatures this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A refreshing Friday forecast with below normal temperatures today.

High pressure will bring sunny skies to Western New York today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Clear and cool tonight with valley fog developing.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

