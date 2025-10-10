Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the mid 60s

A few showers this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sunny and pleasant Friday for Western New York.

High pressure will bring sunshine and mild temperatures to the area this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. Clouds increase tonight with lows near 50.

A weak area of low pressure will bring a few showers to the area on Saturday. A coastal low pressure system will bring a few showers to Western New York on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

