Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the low 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny and cool conditions to Western New York today. High temperatures will be well below normal today and tomorrow. Temperatures are more seasonable on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures are back in the 60s for next week. We are in store for a stretch of dry weather through the end of next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

