Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the low 40s

Mostly sunny and cool today with temperatures in the low 40s. We're in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday with highs in the 50s for Easter.
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 07, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny and cool conditions to Western New York today. High temperatures will be well below normal today and tomorrow. Temperatures are more seasonable on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures are back in the 60s for next week. We are in store for a stretch of dry weather through the end of next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

