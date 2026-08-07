Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Unsettled weather today and Saturday
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, August 7
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy skies today with showers and thundershowers likely. The heaviest rain will be across the Southern Tier. Showers will stay in the forecast through Saturday. Sunny and less humid for your Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App