Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy skies today with showers and thundershowers likely. The heaviest rain will be across the Southern Tier. Showers will stay in the forecast through Saturday. Sunny and less humid for your Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

