Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damp and seasonable for your Friday.

Sctd. showers and thundershowers today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another system will arrive on Saturday with more showers and cooler temperatures. Rain is expected for Sunday afternoon as well.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Stray showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.