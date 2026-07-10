Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak frontal system will linger across Western New York today. A few showers and thundershowers will develop as the front slowly passes through the region. The best chance for rain this afternoon will be across the Southern Tier. Skies will clear overnight and expect mostly sunny skies this weekend. Dry and warm conditions forecast for next week as well.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

