Aaron's Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow showers off of Lake Erie

Winter Storm Warning until 10 p.m. for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Another 2 to 6 inches of snow in the lake band.

Lake effect snow will continue south of Buffalo today. Another 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected. Light lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario is possible well north of Buffalo. Outside of the lake effect snow it will be mostly cloudy and cold.

A weak disturbance arrives late on Saturday with a general 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. The snow will linger through Sunday morning. Another round of light snow expected on Monday before a rain/snow mixture arrives on Tuesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

