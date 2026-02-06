Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: Light to moderate snow with highs in the 20s

Extreme Cold Warnings for parts of Western New York this weekend
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, February 6
Winter Weather Advisory until 7pm Saturday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 2 to 5 inches of snow with blowing snow expected.

Extreme Cold Warning 1am Saturday through 10am Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Wind-chills -30 degrees.

Extreme Cold Advisory 1am Saturday through 10am Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Wind-chills -15 to -25 degrees.

Light snow showers arrive this morning and will continue off and on today. A burst of heavier snow will arrive late this afternoon as a cold front will move through the area. Temperatures drop to near 0 by Saturday morning. Temperatures will hold in the single digits on Saturday with wind-chills -15 to -30 degrees.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Frigid, 7.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

