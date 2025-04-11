Aaron's Friday Forecast: Light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak area of low pressure will bring some light rain, drizzle and fog to the area today. It will be cool again today with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a stray shower possible early Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Fog and drizzle, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Fog and drizzle, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, upper 40s.

