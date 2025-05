Aaron's Friday Forecast: Light rain, drizzle, and a cool breeze for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another gloomy day in Western New York.

Light rain, drizzle, and a cool breeze for your Friday. Highs today near 50 degrees which will be about 20 degrees below normal. Sctd. showers and thundershowers expected on Saturday. On Sunday we will start dry with showers developing in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Light rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and a cool breeze, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.