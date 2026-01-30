Aaron's Friday Forecast: Frigid today with temperatures near 0 this morning

Cold Weather Advisory until 10am for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 degrees this morning.

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am Saturday for Orleans County for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A frigid start to our day with temperatures near 0 this morning. Temperatures will stay in the single digits this afternoon. Partly sunny with a few snow showers at times, best chance for snow will be north of Buffalo.

Highs will be in the teens this weekend. Temperatures get in the 20s next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, near 10.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow north, 3.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 13.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, 18.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

