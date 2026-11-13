Aaron's Friday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool with rain and snow showers today, highs near 40. Snow showers overnight with some minor accumulations across the Southern Tier.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Flurries, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.