Aaron's Friday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool with rain and snow showers today, highs near 40. Snow showers overnight with some minor accumulations across the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

