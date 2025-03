Aaron's Friday Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers late this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You'll need the umbrella later today.

Clouds will increase with rain arriving this afternoon. The rain will be in Buffalo near 4 p.m. Scattered rain showers in the forecast through Monday.

The weather will be tricky late Saturday as it could be cold enough for some freezing rain north of Buffalo Saturday night through early Sunday. On Sunday the thunderstorms will develop and some could be severe.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers & t-showers, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, Near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 40.