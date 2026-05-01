Aaron's Friday Forecast: Clouds increase with rain showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase with rain showers developing. The best chance for rain today will be south of Buffalo. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the 30s again tonight. It will stay cool on Saturday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday afternoon. Highs back in the 50s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 60s.

