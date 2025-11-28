Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Friday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with more lake effect snow

Winds will gust near 40 mph today
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, November 28
Posted
and last updated

Lake effect snow Warning until 1 a.m. Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Lake effect snow will continue south of Buffalo. Several more inches of snow expected in the lake bands. Outside of the lake effect expect scattered snow showers with a Trace to 2" of accumulation. Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour again today. The snow will taper off tonight with quiet weather for your Saturday.

Another area of low pressure arrives on Sunday with rain and snow across the area.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Lake effect south, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow showers, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App