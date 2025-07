Aaron's Friday Forecast: Blue skies, light winds, and low humidity today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perfect July 4th Weather!

High pressure will bring sunny skies to Western New York today. The sun will set tonight at 8:57 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the fireworks tonight.

Heat and humidity will increase this weekend with highs near 90 on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.