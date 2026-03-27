Aaron's Friday Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cold this morning with a few flurries. Skies will clear from north to south later this morning. It will be sunny and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 30s. We stay cold on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will be near 50 on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Thundershowers, mid 60s.

